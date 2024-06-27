Germany: Man arrested after 3 injured at Euro 2024 event

A fight broke out during a public viewing of the Euro 2024 soccer match between Turkey and the Czech Republic, resulting in three people being injured.

Stuttgart police arrested one man early Thursday night after three people were injured in an altercation during a public viewing of the Euro 2024 soccer match between Turkey and Czech Republic.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested, and the police cordoned off area around Schlossplatz.

Initial findings suggest a knife was used in the incident, police said.

The injured were taken to hospitals. Officials confirmed there was no immediate danger to the public.

The public screening area in the south-western German city's Schlossplatz square has room for up to 30,000 spectators.

Turkey beat Czech Republic in the final group match of Euro 2024 on Wednesday to secure a last-16 spot against Austria.

This is the first time in 16 years Turkey has advanced to the knockout phase of a major tournament.

In the 20th minute of the match, the Czech Republic squad was reduced to 10 men when Antonin Barak received the earliest red card in Euros history.

Turkey beat the Czech Republic in the final group match to secure a last-16 spot against Austria Image: Vit Simanek/CTK/picture alliance

In the match, Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun scored for Turkey, while Tomas Soucek scored the Czech Republic's lone goal.

There were ugly scenes at the final whistle with fans running onto the pitch, and Czech forward Tomas Chory was shown a red card.

ss/kb (dpa, AFP)