 Stuttgart in mourning after Christian Gentner′s father dies in stadium

Sports

Stuttgart in mourning after Christian Gentner's father dies in stadium

Bundesliga club Stuttgart are in mourning after the father of team captain Christian Gentner died in the stadium during Saturday's game. The tragic event overshadowed a rare comeback win for the club.

Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart Christian Gentner (Imago/Avanti/R. Poller)

The news of Herbert Gentner's passing filtered through to his son as Stuttgart started to celebrate a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon. 

"VfB Stuttgart mourns the passing of the father of team captain Christian Gentner, Herbert Gentner, who died at the stadium following VfB's home game against Hertha Berlin. The entire club offers its support and condolences to the Gentner family at this difficult time," read a club statement released on Saturday.

Gentner's participation in Tuesday's game against former club Wolfsburg is unclear and a club spokesman said the issue had not yet been discussed.

Several figures in the German game offered their support to the 33-year-old who has won five caps for Germany. 

Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng tweeted: "Very very sad. Sincere condolences Christian Gentner! Much strength."

Wolfsburg also wrote the following message on Twitter: "We are in mourning together with our former player Christian Gentner over his father who died unexpectedly today. Dear Christian, we wish you and your familiy a lot of strength in these difficult hours and our thoughts are with you."

mp/mf (DPA, AFP)

  • Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images/AFP/D. Roland)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

    After two defeats on the bounce against Wolfsburg and Hertha, Eintracht Frankfurt returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga. Two well-worked goals either side of half-time from Danny Da Costa and Filip Kostic gave the Eagles a two-goal lead over Bayer Leverkusen, who halved the deficit through Karim Bellarabi. But Frankfurt held on for three points which see them keep in touch with the top four.

  • Bundesliga: Leipzig-Mainz (Getty Images/B. Streubel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    RB Leipzig 4 - 1 Mainz

    Braces from Yusuf Poulsen and Timo Werner (pictured) helped the hosts consolidate fourth. The Red Bulls showed no ill effects from their midweek European exit early on but allowed Mainz back in to the game, with Karim Onisiwo scoring after Poulsen notched the first two. Mainz had their moments in the second half but Werner rounded the keeper on 74 minutes before lashing one in a minute from time.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 15. Spieltag FC Augsburg - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Augsburg 1-1 Schalke

    An injury-stricken Schalke picked up a point and more frustration in Augsburg. Ralf Fährmann's poor punch gave Michael Gregoritsch a free header in the first half and Schalke looked out of it until Daniel Caligiuri fired home a long-range effort to level the scores. Haji Wright thought he had scored the winner, but was offside. The result leaves both sides stuck in the lower half of the table.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen (Reuters/L. Kügeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

    First half goals from Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus kept Borussia Dortmund's nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga intact. Max Kruse's fine volley from distance cut Dortmund's lead in half, but Werder Bremen couldn't build on that as Lucien Favre's side pulled off an important win and look set to go into the winter break with a healthy lead over their rivals.

  • Tor Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (Getty Images/Bongarts/)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Stuttgart 2-1 Hertha Berlin

    A Mario Gomez brace helped Stuttgart make big strides in their quest to move away from the relegation zone. The visitors dominated the first half, with Maximilian Mittelstädt finishing off a neat team move for the opener. Stuttgart battled back though. Mario Gomez poked home his first goal since October 6 and then powered in a headed second not long after to lift Stuttgart out of the drop zone.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - Bayern München | Tor (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Hannover 0-4 Bayern Munich

    It might have only been against a struggling Hannover team, but Bayern Munich got back in their groove. Joshua Kimmich's volley into the far corner gave Bayern the perfect start after just 65 seconds, and not long after David Alaba smashed a stunning half volley into the top corner. Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski added goals as Bayern stayed brilliant.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Fortuna Düsseldorf - SC Freiburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hitij)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Düsseldorf 2-0 Freiburg

    What looked a good chance for Freiburg to pull away from the bottom of the table, turned into a game that Düsseldorf could have won by more. Having missed a host of chances and been bizarrely denied a penalty for a handball, two set-pieces won the day for Fortuna. Kaan Ayhan powered home a header and flicked in a second as the hosts climb into the relegation playoff spot.

  • Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Hoffenheim 0-0 Gladbach

    On a cold day, Gladbach fans warmed themselves with quite the showing. On the pitch, the visitors didn't look as hot. Hoffenheim looked the more active and likely to score, despite the fact they played in Manchester midweek. Joelinton curled in a superb strike but was ruled out for offside by VAR and Adam Szalai blazed over in added time as both ended up having to share the points.

  • Daniel Ginczek (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

    Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

    Nuremburg 0-2 Wolfsburg

    Wolfsburg extended their unbeaten run to four games after picking up their fourth away victory of the season in Nuremburg. After a scoreless first half, Daniel Ginczek put the Wolves ahead with his third goal in as many games and Josip Brekalo added another in second half stoppage time. The loss for Nuremburg extended their winless run to nine games.

    Author: Jonathan Harding, Davis VanOpdorp


Bundesliga Bulletin: Dortmund secure Christmas number one spot

It was another great weekend for Dortmund, whose win over Bremen secured them top spot at Christmas. But Bayern won big to prevent BVB from galloping clear, and there were two huge wins at the bottom end of the table. (16.12.2018)  

Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel: Being winter champion is nothing

Borussia Dortmund are still undefeated and after beating Werder Bremen and have confirmed the top spot in the Bundesliga for the rest of the first half of the season. For Axel Witsel, though, there's a long way to go. (15.12.2018)  

Bundesliga Matchday 15 roundup

There were big wins at the bottom of the Bundesliga, Dortmund stayed in control, and Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten run with a thumping win away from home. All the latest from the Bundesliga on matchday 15. (15.12.2018)  

Fußball 1. Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Axel Witsel

Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel: Being winter champion is nothing 15.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund are still undefeated and after beating Werder Bremen and have confirmed the top spot in the Bundesliga for the rest of the first half of the season. For Axel Witsel, though, there's a long way to go.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga Bulletin: Dortmund secure Christmas number one spot 16.12.2018

It was another great weekend for Dortmund, whose win over Bremen secured them top spot at Christmas. But Bayern won big to prevent BVB from galloping clear, and there were two huge wins at the bottom end of the table.

Fussball Bundesliga l Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hannover 96 – Tor 1:1

Bundesliga: Gladbach test title credentials against Hoffenheim 13.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich may be the presumed Bundesliga title contenders, but Gladbach have shown they deserve consideration. The Foals put their credentials to the test against Hoffenheim this weekend.

