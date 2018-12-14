Stuttgart in mourning after Christian Gentner's father dies in stadium

The news of Herbert Gentner's passing filtered through to his son as Stuttgart started to celebrate a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

"VfB Stuttgart mourns the passing of the father of team captain Christian Gentner, Herbert Gentner, who died at the stadium following VfB's home game against Hertha Berlin. The entire club offers its support and condolences to the Gentner family at this difficult time," read a club statement released on Saturday.

Gentner's participation in Tuesday's game against former club Wolfsburg is unclear and a club spokesman said the issue had not yet been discussed.

Several figures in the German game offered their support to the 33-year-old who has won five caps for Germany.

Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng tweeted: "Very very sad. Sincere condolences Christian Gentner! Much strength."

Wolfsburg also wrote the following message on Twitter: "We are in mourning together with our former player Christian Gentner over his father who died unexpectedly today. Dear Christian, we wish you and your familiy a lot of strength in these difficult hours and our thoughts are with you."

