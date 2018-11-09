 Stuffed cabbage with Polenta from Romania | Euromaxx | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Stuffed cabbage with Polenta from Romania

At the Camara Boierului restaurant in Sibiu, stuffed cabbage with polenta is a particular favorite. Head chef Ioan Aron learned his craft in France and Germany, but he'll never forget this recipe from his grandmother. 

DW Euromaxx - Kraut (DW)

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)
Marinated white cabbage (one white cabbage marinated for three months in 5 liters water, 500g salt and 100ml white wine)
1½ lb minced pork
4 tsp vegetable oil
Four medium-sized onions, finely chopped
1½ cups celeriac, finely chopped
½ lb ham, diced
1 tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp sweet paprika
2 tsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
1 cup rice
1 cup tomato sauce
¼ lb sauerkraut
1 bay leaf
Fresh dill & thyme
1 smoked knuckle of pork

Method: Sarmale - Stuffed Cabbage Leaves
Either marinate a white cabbage for three months as described above or simply boil up a fresh cabbage in a large saucepan. Add two teaspoons of salt and a quarter of a cup of vinegar to the boiling water. Allow to boil for five to seven minutes on a medium heat. Then remove the cabbage and leave it to dry and cool down. 
Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and fry the onions, celeriac, ham, rice, paprika, parsley, and grated thyme for five minutes. Add part of the tomato sauce to the pan. Remove the sauce from the stove and mix it with the ground pork, adding more thyme and the dill. Season with salt and pepper.
Then take 1 cabbage leaf and fill it with 1-2 tablespoons of the ground pork, wrapping it up to form a cylindrical parcel. Do the same until all the meat is used up. 
Cover the base of a deep ovenproof pot with a layer of chopped white cabbage, two to three centimeters deep. Place some of the cabbage rolls on the top and then cover them with another layer of chopped cabbage. Then place the smoked knuckle of pork on top of that, followed by another layer of chopped cabbage, then the remaining cabbage rolls. Finally cover the whole thing with chopped cabbage, add the bay leaf and pour over the remaining tomato sauce. Cook in the oven for two hours at 150 degrees Celsius.

Mamaliga 
Ingredients: 
300g maize flour 
A pinch of salt, 
1 liter water
Bring the water to the boil and add the salt
Quickly stir in the maize and reduce the heat. Cook on a low heat for half an hour, stirring constantly.
The mamaliga is served with the stuffed cabbage, a knuckle of pork and a chilli pepper. Add sour cream to taste.
Bon appetit!

 

 

Advertisement

Film

WONDER WOMAN, Regisseurin Patty Jenkins on set, 2017... (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)

KINO favorites: 7 great movies directed by women

These seven films were not only directed by female filmmakers, they also put strong women at the center of their stories.  

Arts.21

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Music

Salzburg Herbert von Karajan (picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hellmann)

The yellow label's artists

Selecting one's favorites among the many artists who have been recorded by the Deutsche Grammophon Company (DG) is nearly an impossible task. We tried it anyway. 

Arts

Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Hermann Nitsch/Jack Kulcke)

1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

Artists from the 31 countries involved in the First World War were given a block of wood from the front. They created different commemorative works reflecting on the destruction of war and the hope for peace. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  