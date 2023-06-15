Students take China's grueling entrance exams

EducationChinaStudents take China's grueling entrance examsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoEducationChinaBeenish Javed39 minutes ago39 minutes agoMillions of Chinese students have been taking the country's toughest college entrance exams, the first since the country lifted zero-covid rules. A high score in the two-day "gaokao" test is the only way to get into China's top universities.https://p.dw.com/p/4SgLgAdvertisement