Virtual teaching formats have been vital during the pandemic. While this has worked well in the cities, it has been a challenge for Bolivia's rural regions. With poor internet connections and a lack of computer equipment, school children often cannot take part in the lessons. Their parents can't offer support their kids either because new media tools are a challenge for them, as well.
There was a simple and innovative solution. Since September 2021,"Radio Escuela" ("school radio") has broadcast more than 100 educational radio programs to students in Bolivia's rural regions. The Bolivian community radio network CEPRA (Centro de Producción Radiofónica) produces these broadcasts with support from DW Akademie, as part of a project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
Nearly 20 local radio stations are broadcasting the programs and they now reach more than 25,000 students in four rural regions in central Bolivia. CEPRA has also developed learning materials such as brochures, worksheets and games and distributes these to their young audience. Through "Radio Escuela", the children practice independent learning and acquire a critical approach to the media. They learn how to assess and check information and can then pass this new knowledge on to their families.
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Radio Escuela's up-and-coming star
Jhordy Vargas Nogales is a minor celebrity in his village of Colomi. The 12-year-old hosts the Radio Escuela program "Radio 13 de noviembre" ("Radio November 13"). Children write to him during the broadcasts, and after some music, he reads out their comments on air.
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
School radio heroes
"Radio still has an audience in rural areas," says Arturo Cuevas Montaño of the Centro de Producción Radiofónica (CEPRA). He coordinates radio production as part of the project and is pleased that the broadcasts are going over so well with the children. "They have their favorite characters and want to meet the people behind the voices," he says. "And they know the details of every single program!"
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Classroom on air
"How do we take care of plants?" Miguel Peña Villaroel asks school children who are visiting the studio where "La voz del campesino" ("The voice of the farmer") is recorded in Mizque. Every week, he invites school groups to listen to his Radio Escuela broadcast. "It began a few weeks ago," he explains. "A teacher just showed up at the door with her class and wanted to learn more about radio."
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Beyond the pandemic
Justo Copa Rojas is a teacher in Mizque and uses Radio Escuela's programs and materials as part of his lessons. He is pleased with the topics they cover. "These are issues that directly affect our lives," he says. As students slowly return to the classroom, he says he will continue to use the materials to complement his teaching.
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Learning by doing
"Children don't learn about topics just by listening. They learn by getting involved themselves," says Juan Luis Gutierrez Dalence, coordinator at CEPRA. He enjoys visiting schools in rural communities. "When the children interview each other about the radio program," he explains, "they're also training their media skills."
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Radio sparks creativity
"I like the program. I learn a lot and it makes me laugh," beams Fernando Sebastian Revollo Rodriguez. "I also like the puzzles!" The fourth-grader wants to develop his own stories, "about how I live, about my school, and about my dog, my chickens and my cat, Luke," he says.
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Effective teaching
Silvia Montencinos Gomez is active with "Radio CEPRA" in Sacaba. She regularly visits schools and accompanies teachers as they use Radio Escuela. "We listen to the program and use exercises and games included in the learning materials," she says. "The children then want to learn more about the topics because it's so different from the way things are usually taught."
Struggling with homeschooling? Just turn on the radio!
Dream job: Radio host
"I wanted radio presentations to be designed with children in mind, so I started moderating myself," explains Gretzel Yucra Camacho. She is a teacher herself and supports Radio Capinota. She speaks with parents, children and their teachers and sees that Radio Escuela arouses children's curiosity. "They ask questions and want to talk about their issues on the radio," she says.
Author: Benedikt Borchers