Strong Women: Impressive Doers Who Get Things Done

Nuala Costa has turned her surfboard into a tool to overcome racism in Brazil and shows other Black women how it's done. Plus, how Amtul Baweja brings women to Pakistani comedy stages.

And our Global Queen demonstrates how women can become successful farmers.

Brining change through surfing the waves

Nuala Costa was one of the first Black woman to compete in a national surfing competition in Brazil. She now wants other people of color to do the same and started a movement that is giving women and young people more self-confidence.

Stand-up against sexism - Pakistan's female comedians

Comedy in Pakistan has always been a male-dominated space. Men are allowed to crack jokes, show off, or be crude. Enter female comedians.

Uganda: Global Queen

Emma Naluyima is a farmer, veterinarian, teacher and mother. The 43-year-old is a doer! Among other things, on her farm in eastern Uganda, she shows women from surrounding villages how successful agriculture can work.

Keeping water flowing to everyone in Mexico City

Mexico City is suffering from a dramatic water crisis. A quarter of people no longer have enough drinking water and the groundwater levels continue to sink. But now there are some ideas to get the crisis under control using rainwater.

