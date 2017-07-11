Strong winds blow out the power, disrupts trains in parts of western Europe

Some 250,000 French homes were without electricity on Thursday after powerful overnight winds barreled across France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

This year's first violent autumn storm to hit large parts of Germany has caused damage in several states, as well as suspension of some trains.

In the Netherlands, gusts ripped tiles off roofs and uprooted trees in a residential neighborhood in the southwestern town of Barendrecht, injuring at least four people, according to local media.

Firefighters in Westerhoek, a Belgian town close to the Dutch border, said they had been called out dozens of times overnight to deal with storm damage.

What happened in Germany?

The national weather service DWD warned of gusts ranging up to 105 kph (65 mph) in the north and northeast of Germany. Heavy showers and thunderstorms could also be expected.

Deutsche Bahn on Thursday announced the suspension of all long-distance trains in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Due to the storm, train traffic in Germany has been "severely restricted," the national railway operator said on Twitter.

In the northwestern city of Delmenhorst, a man was slightly injured after a falling branch hit him on Wednesday evening. In Bad Godesberg, a suburb in the western city of Bonn, a freight train collided with a fallen branch during the night.

Animals at Berlin's two zoos were brought into indoor enclosures and the zoos closed for the day as a precaution.

The weather conditions caused train cancelations and delays in several parts of Germany

What about France?

The French national weather service has kept up storm warnings Thursday in northeastern France as wind speeds reached 175 kph in the Normandy town of Fecamp.

According to the French national weather service, wind gusts of 153 kilometers per hour were measured on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Power grid operator Enedis said it deployed some 3,000 technicians to restore power supply, with 250,000 homes without electricity Thursday morning after blown-down trees toppled power lines.

France's national rail authority SNCF said train travel was disrupted in Normandy and Champagne-Ardennes region, as well as on some routes in the Paris region.

Flash floods also hit the western Brittany region, destroying several houses.



