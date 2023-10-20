Strong Voices - A Literature Special

It's the Frankfurt Book Fair and we're bringing you the German Book Prize 2023 shortlist and winner. We travel to Slovenia, this year's guest of honor.

And we speak with Salman Rushdie, who was awarded the German Book Trade’s Peace Prize 2023.

Winner of the German Book Trade Peace Prize

He is a passionate defender of freedom of thought. But that has come at a high price. A fatwa was issued against Rushdie in 1989, and in 2022, Rushdie survived an attempted murder. We sat down with this award-winning writer.

Image: Sieghart Mair/Zoonar/picture alliance

Writing Slovenia

Just over two million people live in Slovenia. The small country, once part of federal Yugoslavia, is still haunted by its communist past. But its landscapes are beautiful and calm, and its literary scene has many strong voices.

Image: Anna Breit

German novel of 2023: Tonio Schachinger's "Realtimes"

Till is stranded in an elite boarding school in Vienna. Surrounded by snobs and an authoritarian teacher, he dives into gaming. Funny, and at the same time empathetic, Tonio Schachinger’s novel tells of abuse of power and rebellion.

Image: DW

Shortlist 2023: My father, an absence

In Necati Öziris' novel "Vatermal" (Birthmark), the dying main character addresses a letter to his absent father who disappered to Turkey long ago. The story paints a portrait of a migrant family. It's told close to real life, full of anger, love, and urgency.

Image: DW

Shortlist 2023: Toxic love

A beautiful and talented woman stays in a relationship with a man, who humiliates and beats her. Why can't she leave him? In "Muna or Half a Life," Terézia Mora explores an abusive relationship, and distills simple truths.

Image: Annette Hauschild

Shortlist 2023: A novel about family trauma by Anne Rabe

A young woman from former East Germany tries to understand the violence that runs through her family's history. In this unsettling and clear-sighted book, Anne Rabe explores the trauma and self-deception of a generation.

Image: DW

Shortlist 2023: A mother's silence

In "Maman," Sylvie Shenk tenderly retraces the story of her own mother, who was adopted. Shenk was born in France in 1944. She only learned about her mother's adoption later in life, and tries to come to terms with her family history in this book.

Image: DW

Shortlist 2023: The woman in a golden dress

A story of two friends with well-established lives, who see their world get shaken up after a mysterious influencer enters their lives. Ulrike Sterblich's "Drifter" is a book full of plot twists about the media industry.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 21.10.2023 – 05:02 UTC

SUN 22.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC

SUN 22.10.2023 – 12:30 UTC

SUN 22.10.2023 – 22:30 UTC

MON 23.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC

TUE 24.10.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 22.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC

TUE 24.10.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3