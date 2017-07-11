Strong explosion rocks market in Armenia's capital

A poweful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire and causing at least one fatality.

The cause of the blast was unknown, although the blast is believed to have happened at a building where fireworks were stored.

Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.

The emergency situations ministry said there were 10 firefighting trucks at the scene, with 10 more on their way.

Rescue workers tried to pull people from the rubble at the scene, some two kilometers (over a mile) south of the Yerevan's city's center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rc/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)