Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Service and local officials reported.

No immediate damage or injuries had been reported, but the country's seismology experts were still expecting aftershocks and delayed reports of damage to come in.

The quake struck the southern province of Davao del Sur where civil defense officials reported strong shaking.

The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences first said the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The Philippines' own Institute of Volcanology and Seismology gave a depth of 15 kilometers and said that it had been a tectonic earthquake.

Sitting on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the Philippines island chain is no stranger to earthquakes, especially in the south of the country.

