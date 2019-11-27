 Strong earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete | News | DW | 02.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Strong earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the island of Crete with a strong aftershock reported several minutes later. Residents rushed to their balconies as they experienced several seconds of shaking.

A beach on the island of Crete (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Knosowski)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has struck south of the Greek island of Crete.

The US Geological Service said the Saturday afternoon quake was centered in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles.)

The nearest populated areas are about 90 kilometers (56 Miles) north, the village of Nea Anatoli and the town of Ierapetra, the USGS said.

Two more aftershocks, one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and 4.1 followed in the same general area as the original earthquake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Read more: How Greece's crisis is helping it bend the COVID-19 curve

'Lasted several seconds'

State news agency ANA reported that people in Iraklio, Crete's major city located on the island's north coast, said they felt the first earthquake for several seconds and some people went to their balconies.

Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year.

The last deadly quake occurred in the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea in July 2017. The 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people.

The deadliest temblor in recent years struck the Athens region in 1999, killing 143 people.

Saturday's quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated
areas.

mm/ (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

One body recovered, five missing in Canadian helicopter crash in Greece

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rescuers had found the body of one Canadian sailor after a navy helicopter crashed in the sea off the coast of Greece. The helicopter wreckage could be at a depth of 3,000 meters. (30.04.2020)  

Greece wants to open up for tourism, but could it be too soon?

The government in Athens hopes Greece's near-COVID-free situation may give it an edge over rival Mediterranean destinations. But tourists may be reluctant to travel, experts warn. Anthee Carassava has the story. (29.04.2020)  

Related content

Albanien nach Erdbeben

Albania quake toll rises, fears of aftershocks 27.11.2019

Rescuers worked through the night to search through the rubble of buildings in Albania, following a major earthquake early on Tuesday. Another large earthquake was felt on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday.

Griechenland Rhodos Hafen

Inside Europe: Greek traditional boats threatened 10.01.2020

Greece has a boat-building tradition that stretches back at least 5,000 years. But in an effort to stem overfishing in the Mediterranean, the EU pays fishermen to scrap their traditional boats. As a result, hundreds have been destroyed. Heidi Fuller-love reports from the island of Crete on the drive to save Greece's wooden boats.

Griechenland Anzeigetafel im Terminal Flughafen Heraklion

Greece in limbo: How is Crete handling the Thomas Cook insolvency? 26.09.2019

The British travel company was one of the major players in Crete’s tourism sector. After the Thomas Cook fallout, DW’s Susan Bonney-Cox spoke with holidaymakers and local hoteliers on Greece's largest island.

Advertisement