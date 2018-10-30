Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines

There is no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the likelihood of damages and casualties was "low."

The epicenter of the tremor was south of the populous city of Davao on the southern island of Mindanao, the same island that was struck by a series of deadly quakes in October.

Initial reports had said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.9.

kp/cmb (Reuters, AFP)