 Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines | News | DW | 15.12.2019

News

Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, striking 56 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of the coastal city of Davao.

There is no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported. 

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the likelihood of damages and casualties was "low." 

The epicenter of the tremor was south of the populous city of Davao on the southern island of Mindanao, the same island that was struck by a series of deadly quakes in October. 

Initial reports had said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.9.

This breaking news article is being updated as more information comes in. 

kp/cmb (Reuters, AFP)

Earthquake in Philippines triggers landslides

A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern province of Cotabato, setting off landslides and causing infrastructure to collapse. The quake is the second to hit the region in less than two weeks. (29.10.2019)  

