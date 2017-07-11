Strong earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima province

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles), the agency said.

There was no information about damage or casualties, and there is no danger of a tsunami, the authorities said.

Authorities reported that there were no irregularities at any nuclear facilities, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said.

In March 2011, Fukushima and other areas in the northeast of the country were hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami, leading the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to suffer core meltdowns.

At that time, more than 18,500 people died in the floods.

