Strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary airlines cause cancellations

Collective action by a German cabin crew union disrupted Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa CityLine and SunExpress flights on Sunday.

The strike is set to last until midnight (22:00 UTC), after it was extended for 13 hours at short notice.

Airports in Berlin, Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Dusseldorf have so far canceled connecting flights because of the walkout.

A strike by UFO union members has caused widespread delays and cancellations at airports in western Germany

At least 15 flights from the German carrier Eurowings were canceled at Berlin's airports, according to a spokeswoman.

Munich Airport reported 10 cancellations on Sunday morning.

"The affected airlines are making do with all personnel who are not organized [in the union]; we'll have to wait and see what the day brings," a spokesman for Munich Airport cautioned.

A spokesman for Dusseldorf Airport, where four connections have been canceled, also predicted more cancellations throughout the day. The airport is reporting that 60 flights are at risk.

Ongoing dispute

The UFO union, which organized the strike, had initially planned for it to last from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC and 09:00 UTC).

Explaining the decision to extend the duration of the walkout, deputy UFO chairman Daniel Flohr said, "The group (Lufthansa) has quickened its pace, with consequences not only for workers' rights, but also in terms of job losses."

"Such an approach, unfortunately, does not make it seem likely that we can reach an agreement on our demands," Flohr added.

He said there could be further walkouts at Lufthansa itself, where UFO on Friday called off a planned warning strike for Sunday.

Lufthansa has called the strike illegal. The company also maintains that the union's new leaders, who took office earlier this year, were not properly elected and are thus not in a position to legally represent staff.

UFO organized the walkout over worker's wages, company pensions and part-time work provisions. It is looking for a 2% pay rise for its cabin crew, after it won a 2% pay raise for cabin crew at Lufthansa.

kmm/tj (dpa/Reuters)

