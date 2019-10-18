 Strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary airlines cause cancelations | News | DW | 20.10.2019

News

Strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary airlines cause cancelations

Flight attendants working for smaller divisions of airline group Lufthansa are striking over pay and pensions. The UFO union's extended strike has led to cancelations at airports in Germany.

Deutschland Streik Ufo-Flugbegleiter | Flughafen Berlin-Tegel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Collective action by a German cabin crew union on Sunday has affected Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and Sunexpress  flights and is set to last until midnight (22:00 UTC).

The UFO union, which organized the strike, extended the length of the collective action on Sunday morning.

It was initially planned to last between 5 a.m and 11 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC and 09:00 UTC).

A man sleeps, waiting for his delayed flight in Düsseldorf

A strike by UFO union members has caused widespread delays and cancellations in airports in western Germany

More cancelations expected

Airports in Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf have so far canceled connecting flights because of the action.

"About 10 connections have been canceled," said a spokesman from Munich airport on Sunday morning.

"The affected airlines are making do with all personnel who are not organized (in the union); we'll have to wait and see what the day brings," the spokesman cautioned.

A spokesman from Düsseldorf airport, where four connections have been canceled, also predicted more cancelations throughout the day.

Read more: Left party leader calls for nationalizing German airlines

Ongoing dispute

Explaining the decision to extend the length of the walkout, deputy UFO chairman Daniel Flohr said "the group (Lufthansa) has quickened its pace, with consequences not only for workers' rights, but also in terms of job losses."

"Such an approach, unfortunately, does not make it seem likely that we can reach an agreement on our demands," added Flohr.

He added that there could be further walkouts at Lufthansa itself, where UFO on Friday called off a planned warning strike for Sunday.

Lufthansa has called the strike action illegal. The company also maintains that the union's new leaders, who took office earlier this year, were not properly elected and are thus not in a position to legally represent staff.

UFO organized the walkout over worker's wages, company pensions and part-time work provisions.

kmm/tj (dpa/Reuters)

  • Airport airlines Qantas (S. Barbour/Getty Images)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Qantas

    The plane tails of Australia's national airline Qantas are embellished with a stylized kangaroo, hence the nickname "the Flying Kangaroo!" Even from a far distance, it's easy to tell which continent the plane comes from. After all, kangaroos only exist in Australia. This animal has become a sort of national logo, appearing not only on planes but also on Australia's coat of arms and currency.

  • KLM airplane (AFP/Getty Images/R. de Waal)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

    In contrast to its Australian counterpart, the logo of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is more factual. The abstract symbol of a crown in combination with the three letters KLM leaves no doubt as to which country this plane comes from. And that's what logos are all about.

  • a Germania A320 plane from Gambia bird takes off (flickr/Transport Pixels)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Gambia Bird

    The tiny West African state is a paradise for birds and their friends. More than 500 different kinds of birds live in the Gambia. Tourists don't even need to take birdwatching trips because many birds can be spotted in hotel gardens — they're just everywhere! Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Gambian national airline went for a bird as its logo when it was founded in 2012. Service ceased in 2014.

  • Airlines logo showing a smiling Eskimo face on the tails of Alaska Airline airplanes (Reuters)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Alaska Airlines

    The Seattle-based airline has proved its creativity on several occasions during its 90-year-long history. The company was among the first airlines to sell tickets online and to offer online and automatic check-ins. Like its name, the logo of the airline refers to Alaska and its indigenous inhabitants, the Inuit.

  • A Boeing 747-286BM belonging to Iran Air in flight (Konstantin von Wedelstaedt)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Iran Air

    A trade embargo and political tensions between 1980 and 2016 made it hard for Iran's state airline with headquarters at Tehran's Mehrabad airport to modernize its planes. But maybe the "homa," the mythological bird used in the logo, came to the rescue of the airline. According to Persian mythology, "homa" is believed to bring luck and joy while living its life entirely in the sky.

  • An Air Tanzania plane on the runway (flickr/stevesaviation)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Air Tanzania

    Over the years Tanzania's national airline has also had to face numerous challenges. Sometimes its fleet was in the air, sometimes not, and the airline's owners also frequently changed. It's certainly not the fault of the giraffe logo. The world's tallest animal looks so friendly and inviting on the plane;what passenger could say no to stepping onboard for a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro?

  • Lufthansa presents its new design (picture-alliance/dpa/Lufthansa)

    Airline logos: Colorful, stark and striking

    Takeoff into the future

    A crane has served as the logo of Germany's largest airline since 1918. Some types of cranes cover enormous distances when they migrate, but others are considered pests due to their enormous appetites. Lufhansa is now flying into the future with a new logo design. The symbol will be the same, but the colors will change. Goodbye yellow and gray, hello simple white and blue!

    Author: Conny Paul (ad)


