Strikes at Lufthansa subsidiary airlines cause cancelations

Flight attendants working for smaller divisions of airline group Lufthansa are striking over pay and pensions. The UFO union's extended strike has led to cancelations at airports in Germany.
Collective action by a German cabin crew union on Sunday has affected Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline and Sunexpress flights and is set to last until midnight (22:00 UTC).
The UFO union, which organized the strike, extended the length of the collective action on Sunday morning.
It was initially planned to last between 5 a.m and 11 a.m. local time (03:00 UTC and 09:00 UTC).
A strike by UFO union members has caused widespread delays and cancellations in airports in western Germany
More cancelations expected
Airports in Munich, Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf have so far canceled connecting flights because of the action.
"About 10 connections have been canceled," said a spokesman from Munich airport on Sunday morning.
"The affected airlines are making do with all personnel who are not organized (in the union); we'll have to wait and see what the day brings," the spokesman cautioned.
A spokesman from Düsseldorf airport, where four connections have been canceled, also predicted more cancelations throughout the day.
Read more: Left party leader calls for nationalizing German airlines
Ongoing dispute
Explaining the decision to extend the length of the walkout, deputy UFO chairman Daniel Flohr said "the group (Lufthansa) has quickened its pace, with consequences not only for workers' rights, but also in terms of job losses."
"Such an approach, unfortunately, does not make it seem likely that we can reach an agreement on our demands," added Flohr.
He added that there could be further walkouts at Lufthansa itself, where UFO on Friday called off a planned warning strike for Sunday.
Lufthansa has called the strike action illegal. The company also maintains that the union's new leaders, who took office earlier this year, were not properly elected and are thus not in a position to legally represent staff.
UFO organized the walkout over worker's wages, company pensions and part-time work provisions.
kmm/tj (dpa/Reuters)
