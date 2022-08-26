Stretches in a sitting position

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shows you how you can stretch the back of your legs in almost any location.
Lack of social contacts, fear of getting infected or financial worries. Over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on the mental health of many people around the world.
Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?
Our planet has been getting hotter for decades due to climate change. UV levels are also on the rise. How do sunlight and heat affect our bodies? And how can we protect ourselves? In good shape has the answers.
Pole dancing is often associated with sex, stripping, night clubs and erotica, but it is an internationally recognized competitive sport. German pole dancer Nick Krämer is fighting for more respect and recognition.
