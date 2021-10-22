Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness trainer Aurelia demonstrates an effective exercise for strengthening your back.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Demorats are expected to retain enough seats to keep power, but the new administration will need to get the economy back on track while navigating regional security challenges.
Glucose is vital for energy, but high blood sugar levels are dangerous. Diabetics, in particular, have to monitor those levels and control their carbohydrate intake.
The Israeli air force has struck targets in Lebanese territory after two days of rocket fire. Lebanon has condemned Israel's response as an "escalation" of tensions.
Home office and home schooling makes getting enough exercise difficult. That can lead to back problems. Children especially are increasingly affected. Also in the show: scoliosis and manual therapy.
