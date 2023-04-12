  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Zambia Street Debate
Image: DW

Street Debate: Mental Health in Zambia

46 minutes ago

Why can't Zambians access proper mental health services despite passing a mental health law?

https://p.dw.com/p/4PxsA

Zambia passed a mental health law in 2019, but its implementation is still patchy. In this week’s street debate, The 77 Percent heads to Lusaka to find out why despite the law, people who have mental health problems can’t get the help they need.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.04.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 16.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 17.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

