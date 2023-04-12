Street Debate: Mental Health in Zambia

Zambia passed a mental health law in 2019, but its implementation is still patchy. In this week’s street debate, The 77 Percent heads to Lusaka to find out why despite the law, people who have mental health problems can’t get the help they need.

