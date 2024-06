06/01/2024 June 1, 2024

How many languages do you speak? Most Africans grow up multilingual. At school they're taught in the languages of former colonial powers, like English, French or Portuguese. At home they speak a local lingua franca like Swahili, Hausa, isiZulu or Pidgin, as well as another mother tongue. In this Street Debate we ask: How can we promote African languages, while staying ahead in a globalized world?