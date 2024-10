Liz Shoo | Thomas Kulik

10/07/2024 October 7, 2024

African youths are actively holding their leaders to account and organized protests to voice their concerns. However, access to accurate information, especially during protests, is essential in building a well-informed population capable of driving meaningful change. Liz Shoo speaks to young Africans attending the 'Bürgerfest' or 'citizens festival' of the German president.