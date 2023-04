Sella Oneko

As communities in northern Kenya buckle under a brutal drought, consequences of a warming world are becoming more acute than ever in the region. With the government vowing that climate change will be a central issue in the years to come, what kind of challenges lay ahead for Kenyans and how is the youth affected? Edith Kimani went to Turkana County to hear it straight from locals on the ground.