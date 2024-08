Sella Oneko

In June 2024 young Kenyans took to the streets and while their initial calls to #RejectTheFinancebill demanded the rejection of controversial tax hikes, their demands soon turned into an overhaul of the entire government and calls for President Ruto to step down. Our Street Debate takes stock of Kenya's budding youth movement and asks why police used such excessive force against unarmed civilians.