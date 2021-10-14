Visit the new DW website

Street art

The street as an artist’s canvas

Since the late 1950's and early 1960's street art has become a celebrated genre in the art world. Street art became popular after French graffiti artist Gérard Zlotykamien began using outdoor urban spaces as his canvas in 1963.

dpatopbilder - 05.02.2019, Baden-Württemberg, Baden-Baden: Besucher betrachten das geschredderte Banksy-Bild „Love is in the Bin“ im Museum Frieder Burda. Das Werk wird dort vom 05.02.2019 bis zum 03.03.2019 gezeigt. Ursprünglich hatte es den Titel „Girl with Balloon“. Seit es sich während einer Kunstauktion in London selbst zerstörte, wird es «Love is in the Bin» genannt. Banksy hatte die Aktion später als Attacke auf den Kunstmarkt dargestellt. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Banksy's 'Love is in the bin' goes under hammer 14.10.2021

The graffiti artist's landmark painting, which used to be known as "Girl with balloon," is up for sale. Here are some of the mysterious artist's past works.
Künstler Murad Subay beim Arbeiten bei dem Human Rights Film Festival 2021 © Dovile Sermokas/HRFFB https://aktiongegendenhungerggmbh.app.box.com/s/3t2x9as12zxnm8huffiwzyetrz24bs6c

'Yemen's Banksy': Murad Subay creates art against war in Berlin 23.09.2021

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, say humanitarian organizations. At the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin, street artist Murad Subay comments on the horrors of war.
Shamsia Hassani, the 1st Afghan female graffiti/street artist. Quelle: https://www.instagram.com/shamsiahassani/?hl=en

Shamsia Hassani: The Afghan female graffiti artist capturing women's voices 19.08.2021

Afghanistan's first female street artist depicts Afghan women as they face renewed Taliban threats. Despite the danger, she pursues her work of resistance.
A view of the George Floyd mural at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue a day before opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Remembering George Floyd through street art 22.04.2021

George Floyd's murder by police officer Derek Chauvin inspired street artists around the world to express their support with the Black Lives Matter movement.
A city gardener works next to a mural showing a health worker wearing a face mask with the symbol of fictional superhero Superman, signed by urban artist Applez, in Mexico City, on July 21, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

A year of COVID in international street art 11.03.2021

The coronavirus pandemic was officially declared a year ago. From Wuhan to Mexico, DW takes a look back at the last year in street art.

epa03591852 An Egyptian woman walks past a wall covered with graffiti painting at Tahrir Square, Cairo, Egypt, 20 February 2013. Street artists had been using graffiti to express their opinion and document the events of the uprising which ousted former president Hosni Mubarak in February 2011. Artists are also using graffiti to criticize the former regime, current ruling Islamists and political opposition. Some paintings are meant to remind the people of those who were killed in the uprising and the demands of the revolution. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Street art in the Egyptian revolution 23.01.2021

Egypt's street artists expressed their dissent on Cairo's walls, as thousands of protesters demanded more democratic rights.
Ein Graffiti in Kairo zeigt einen Panzer, der auf einen Jungen gerichtet ist, der Fahrrad fährt und Brot auf dem Kopf trägt. Bild gehört dem Künstler Ganzeer. Er hat es im Januar 2011 in Kairo gemacht.

How street art influenced Arab spring protests in Egypt 23.01.2021

In 2011, street artists used their creativity to voice dissent in Egypt as thousands of protesters clamored for a regime change in Cairo's Tahrir Square.
A boy waves to the crew of the Astral rescue vessel from the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A Berlin-based group says it has begun migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea with a bright pink former navy vessel sponsored by British artist Banksy. The group operating the MV Louise Michel, a sleek 30-meter (98-foot) ship named after a 19th century French feminist and anarchist, said late Thursday that it rescued 89 from an inflatable boat in distress. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) |

New exhibition asks: 'Who the f*** is Banksy?' 25.09.2020

The most famous street artist on the planet holds no trademark on his works, but the enigmatic Briton definitely owns his identity, as a new exhibit shows.

Berlin-Friedrichshain: East Side Gallery, Open-Air-Galerie entlang der noch erhaltenen Berliner Mauer, Berlin | Verwendung weltweit

Street art in Berlin 07.09.2020

Berlin's cityscape is shaped by street art in many places. Graffiti in some instances are legally considered vandalism — but there are also works of art that were created legally.
July 23, 2020, London, UK: LONDON, UK. A staff member views ''Mediterranean Sea View 2017 (2017) by Banksy, estimate: Â£800,000-1.2 million. Preview of works on display at Sothebyâs London ahead of a one-off auction on July 28. Titled âRembrandt to Richterâ, the sale will offer the very best from Old Masters, Impressionist & Modern Art, Modern & Post-War British Art and Contemporary Art. The exhibition is open to the public at Sothebyâs New Bond Street galleries until July 28. [Image embargoed for release until 9am BST 24 July 2020] (Credit Image: © Stephen Chung/London News Pictures via ZUMA Wire |

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million 29.07.2020

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.

An artwork by Banksy is seen on a London underground carriage, Britain, in this undated picture obtained from social media. Instagram/Banksy /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Banksy: Masked London Underground rats get scrubbed 15.07.2020

The British street artist unveiled his latest street art: masked, sneezing rats in a London subway. Since removed, the work has gone viral on social media.

(190518) -- BEIJING, May 18, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on May 17, 2019 shows a view of the Bode Museum at Museum Island in Berlin, capital of Germany. Museum Island, a UNESCO world heritage site, is the northern part of an island in the Spree river in Berlin. Its name comes from the complex of worldwide famous museums such as Altes Museum (Old Museum), Neues Museum (New Museum), Alte Nationalgalerie (Old National Gallery), Bode Museum and Pergamon Museum. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Six museums to explore virtually during lockdown     13.04.2020

Thanks to the digitization of museum collections and new online virtual tours, some of the world's most popular cultural institutions can be discovered in coronavirus isolation. These six museums are a click away.  

30.01.2020 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: A mural painted by Australian street artist Lush Sux is seen on Budd Street, Collingwood on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Former NBA great Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and Gigi were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant: A basketball legend in street art 31.01.2020

The recent death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant shocked sports fans the world over. Many artists have depicted him in murals in public spaces. Some have done so since his recent death in a helicopter crash.

Elizabeth Peyton, Angela, 2017 © Elizabeth Peyton Courtesy the artist and neugerriemschneider Elizabeth Peyton’s portrait of Angel Merkel - Angela (2017) - develops the artist’s interest in political and female figures of strength, which has included Michelle Obama, Georgia O'Keeffe, Camille Claudel and Frida Kahlo. Peyton’s style of intimate paintings is varied widely across historical figures, close friends and contemporary personalities - from Louis II, Napoleon Bonaparte and Abraham Lincoln to her dog Harry. For this portrait she looked at may hundreds of photos from the past 30 years and without meeting her sitter for the portrait, composed this from her mental picture of the German chancellor.

Chancellor Angela Merkel as art motif 16.07.2019

As she turns 65 on July 17, DW looks at how the German Chancellor has been depicted by artists. Across nearly 15 years in high office, Angela Merkel has graced everything from "Time" magazine to city street art walls.
ARCHIV - 08.05.2019, Italien, Venedig: Ein Straßenmaler bietet in der Nähe des Markusplatzes Kunstwerke zum Verkauf an. (zu dpa «Rätsel um angebliches Banksy-Kunstwerk in Venedig») Foto: Felix Hörhager/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Banksy: Street artist credited with fringe Venice Biennale artwork 23.05.2019

A video posted on the Instagram account of the ever-elusive British artist Banksy documents a new installation showing a controversial huge cruise ship docking in Venice's lagoon. It appears to be the artist's own work.
Street art in Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina von Natalie Carney Gercik Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina 26.03.2019 Schlagwörter: Bosnia Herzegovina, Bosnia, Bosnian war, art, street art, murals

WorldLink: Street art festival revives Mostar 10.05.2019

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, scars of the 1992-95 war can still be seen nearly 25 years later. In Mostar, local residents have become so tired of the depressing damaged buildings that they've come up with a creative solution to spruce things up. Natalie Carney checked out a street art festival which has breathed new life into the war-scarred southern Bosnian city.
