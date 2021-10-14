Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The street as an artist’s canvas
Since the late 1950s and early 1960s street art has become a celebrated genre in the art world. Street art took off after French graffiti artist Gérard Zlotykamien began to use outdoor urban spaces as his canvas in 1963.
In Bosnia-Herzegovina, scars of the 1992-95 war can still be seen nearly 25 years later. In Mostar, local residents have become so tired of the depressing damaged buildings that they've come up with a creative solution to spruce things up. Natalie Carney checked out a street art festival which has breathed new life into the war-scarred southern Bosnian city.