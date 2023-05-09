Stranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bath

OffbeatUnited States of AmericaStranded revelers leave Burning Man festival mud-bathTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoOffbeatUnited States of America09/05/2023September 5, 2023Organizers of the Burning Man festival in Nevada have reopened the only road to the site allowing revelers to head home. Heavy rains had earlier turned the desert grounds into a mud-bath, leaving tens of thousands of fans stranded for days.https://p.dw.com/p/4VzNJAdvertisement