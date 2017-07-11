Stranded by COVID, Indians travel to US via third countries

Aarthi, a US work visa holder, was in India when the US government declared a flight ban on May 4 due to rising cases of the delta coronavirus variant.

Since then, the US has only allowed entry from India to permanent residents and US citizens. Although students have been allowed to travel since August 1, the ban still applies to Indian nationals holding non-immigrant US visas such as the H1B and L1.

Aarthi, who has been working in the US since 2016, has established her life in the country. The possibility of not being able to go back has been unnerving.

Like thousands of other US work visa holders stuck in India, she has explored multiple options to get back to her adopted country.

Some have applied for a so-called national interest exception (NIE), which allows Indians to enter the US subject to certain conditions such as support for critical infrastructure in industries like banking or health care. But being accepted for a NIE is a long shot.

After exploring all options, Aarthi decided to spend 14 days in Qatar, and then travel back to the US. According to travel regulations, non-immigrant Indians can enter the US if they can prove that they have stayed in a third country not on a COVID travel ban list for at least 14 days.

"Traveling through a third country is stressful. When I was stuck in India, everyone told me to stay positive and expect the travel restrictions to be lifted. But the US has banned flights from Europe for over a year. I wasn't expecting them to lift the restriction on travel for us anytime soon," she told DW.

How did Indians become stranded?

Many people traveled to India from the US because they lost a parent or family member to COVID, only to be prevented from returning by the travel ban.

According to Ajay Sharma, president of Abhinav immigration services, a Delhi-based immigration consultancy, many US visa categories are non-immigrant and are subject to conditions and limited validity.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Out and about Commuters queuing up outside the entrance of a metro station in central Delhi. Just weeks ago, India was battling a devastating wave of the coronavirus that brought the country's health care infrastructure to its knees. Supplies of medical oxygen ran short and crematoriums were overrun. As numbers begin to fall, Indians are back on the streets of their capital city.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Undeterred by heat Vendors take a break amid a busy marketplace in Delhi. The fall in coronavirus case numbers comes at a time when temperatures are soaring in the national capital. Even as temperatures touch a peak of 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), shoppers can be seen thronging local markets, hunting for good deals under the sweltering sun.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Lack of social distancing Large groups of people flock to a crowded flea market in Delhi's neighboring city of Gurgaon, a part of the national capital region. Despite attempts from local authorities to ensure that visitors adhere to COVID-related rules, social distancing remains a distant dream in markets like these. In some cases, mask-wearing shoppers were seen pulling down their masks to bargain for the best price.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Respite from lockdowns A couple walks through the narrow lanes of Khan Market in central Delhi. As cafes, restaurants and bars open for business after weeks of lockdown, many residents are stepping out for a meal or a drink as they seek a change from their COVID lifestyle. Tired of working from home, many young professionals can be seen perched on stools at local coffee shops, sipping on their iced lattes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Experts warn of third wave As the sun blazes outdoors, malls have become the favored shopping destination for locals. However, as states lift their coronavirus lockdowns in phases, experts have warned that another wave of the virus, in part fuelled by the emergence of the "delta plus" variant, may not be far behind.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Traffic back to normal A large number of cars parked at Connaught Place in New Delhi. As restrictions are lifted and many offices resume work, traffic is back to its regular levels in the national capital region, even during non-peak hours. The short-lived ease of commuting within the city, which is known for its traffic congestion, has come to a quick end.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Coronavirus fatigue sets in A woman shops for ceramic bowls and platters as her dog looks on, in Banjara market, Gurgaon. Over a year after India imposed its first coronavirus-induced lockdown, COVID fatigue has set in. Authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep people from stepping out — especially in the cooler evenings — after weeks of staying cooped up inside their homes.

COVID: Life slowly coming back to normal in India Precarious calm before likely storm While the Indian government was caught off-guard by the last surge, preparations are underway to prevent such a situation from repeating itself. Local administrations and hospitals are looking to bolster the country's health care system. But as masks hang below the chin and social distancing remains a faraway dream, experts say that India could see another surge in the next six to eight weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba (New Delhi)



"If you are an H1 or H4 holder and were in India for any reason since the onset of the second wave, you got stuck in India," Sharma told DW.

"This could be because of lack of flights, COVID-related entry restrictions imposed by the US government, or even worse, as it happened in certain cases, because of the expiration of the visa status," he added.

According to Sharma, many Indians were unable to revalidate their visas while in India because of bureaucratic problems at the US Embassy.

"Indians could not travel back to the US and join their jobs and meet other contractual commitments," said Sharma.

Indians find a stepping stone back to the US

Aarthi said it was difficult to choose a third country through which she could travel back to the US. Several H1B holders like her were traveling through the Maldives, Turkey, Mexico or Serbia — countries that were allowing Indians to enter despite the raging second wave.

"I had booked flights to Mexico, but I changed my mind after Qatar reopened its borders to Indians in mid-July. COVID cases are steadily increasing in Mexico and I was scared of being stuck in Mexico in case the US government banned travel from there," she said.

After Aarthi changed her travel plans, she had to cancel her original booking to Mexico, seek refunds and book flights to Doha. Once she reached Doha, she struggled with navigating through the country's rules.

"Once I got my PCR test results, I had to register myself on the Ehteraz contact tracing portal at least 12 hours before the flight," she said. "In Qatar, it's compulsory to have the Ehteraz app on your phone, otherwise you can get fined up to 200,000 Qatari rial [$55,000/€46,000]."

Indian visa holders feel excluded

Krishna Vijayvargiy came to India in May after his father died from COVID. Vijayvargiy faced a challenge, as his H1B visa was on the verge of expiring when he landed in the country. He has joined several groups on Facebook and WhatsApp that were created for US work visa holders stuck in India.

Indian nationals play cricket while waiting in quarantine in Serbia

"My first H1B is due to expire in September, which means I need to seek an extension of the visa to reenter the US," he told DW.

However, during May and most of June, the only appointments available at the US Consulate were in February 2022, he added.

"I was following the US Embassy's Twitter page that kept me updated on the latest visa appointments that were opening up at the US Consulate. Thankfully, I was able to secure an appointment for July 9, but it took me almost a month to get a letter from my employer that would help me secure an NIE," Vijayvargiy said.

"This journey was extremely stressful and filled with uncertainty at every corner. I've had to reconsider my immediate and entire future every week during the past few months," he added.

"I've realized that the challenge is not in the travel restrictions, but in the unavailability of appointment slots and limited official documentation on the NIE exemption process. I appreciate the need for travel restrictions, but there should be post-travel quarantine measures in place for people like me who are vaccinated instead of completely limiting entry," Vijayvargiy said.

Mexico a top choice as entry option

In Mexico, there are a few companies offering accommodation and travel to people traveling from India to the US via Mexico.

One company said they have helped at least 200 families, and they have opened multiple WhatsApp groups to reach out to potential customers. Many people, who lost one parent during the second wave, are reaching out to these companies to bring their sole surviving parent to the US via Mexico.

According to a Chicago-based consultant who traveled back to the US through Mexico in July, travel through a third country is an expensive proposition for H1B holders. Not everyone can afford the luxury of traveling through a third country. A one-way flight from Mumbai to Mexico City can cost 100,000 Indian rupees ($1,300/€1,100).

The consultant, who wished to remain anonymous, is contemplating traveling back to India again in August due to a medical emergency. "The thought that we will have to again take the Mexico route is disconcerting," he said.