Straight outta Kashmir - Female, loud and proud

2 hours ago

Iqra Nisar loves to rap – and faces being vilified in her native Kashmir for pursuing her passion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qypd

In the male dominated society of Kashmir, female rappers are often accused of spreading "vulgar western culture". Iqra Nisar is 17-years old and perfoms under the stage name Yung Illa. She’s one of the first female hip-hop artists in the region. Her parents objected to her decision to become a professional rapper and she also faced push-back from others, but she stayed true to her passion. Since then, she has become a role model for other young rappers who are breaking with rigid social expectations. A report by Akanksha Saxena.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

