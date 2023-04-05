Straight outta Kashmir - Female, loud and proud

In the male dominated society of Kashmir, female rappers are often accused of spreading "vulgar western culture". Iqra Nisar is 17-years old and perfoms under the stage name Yung Illa. She’s one of the first female hip-hop artists in the region. Her parents objected to her decision to become a professional rapper and she also faced push-back from others, but she stayed true to her passion. Since then, she has become a role model for other young rappers who are breaking with rigid social expectations. A report by Akanksha Saxena.