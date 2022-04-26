Strack-Zimmermann: Heavy weapons deliveries are 'the right signal'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
While touring damaged towns outside Kyiv, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Russia to cooperate with war crimes probes. Meanwhile, German lawmakers approved sending heavy weapons to Ukraine. DW has the latest.
Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. The EU has raised concerns that Moscow is using energy supplies as blackmail over the conflict in Ukraine. DW has the latest.
In a historic move, lawmakers in Germany have given the official green light to send "heavy weapons and complex systems" to Ukraine. But many of them also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for not being in Berlin.
After weeks of mounting pressure, the German government will now supply heavy military equipment to Ukraine. DW takes a look at how Berlin's position has changed since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.
