'Stowaway' incident on oil tanker off coast of England

British police on Sunday declared a major incident after reports of the attempted hijacking of a ship in the English Channel.

The incident, off the Isle of Wight, reportedly took place aboard the Libyan-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker south of Sandown, according to Isle of Wight Radio.

"We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight," a spokesman for Hampshire Police said, according to a report by Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.

The 228-meter (750 foot) tanker left Lagos, Nigeria on October 6. It had been expected to dock in the southern English port of Southampton on Sunday morning.

Search and rescue helicopters were scrambled to the area, and an exclusion zone was set up.

Bob Seely, a lawmaker representing the Isle of Wight constituency closest to the vessel, told Sky News he expected the incident to be handled by marine counter-terrorism forces. He said it was too early to call the incident a hijacking.

According to records, the vehicle had traveled in a zig zag pattern for several hours off the coast of the island.

Several stowaways were reported to have been aboard the ship. Some individuals were said to have tried to capsize the vessel.

British forces stormed an Italian cargo ship in December 2018, regaining control after stowaways threatened crew as the vessel sailed close to the coast of southeast England.

rc/mm (AP, dpa)