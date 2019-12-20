Storms Elsa and Fabian leave nine dead across southern Europe

Seven of the deaths from two severe storms were reported in Spain and two in Portugal. More than a hundred thousand people across three European countries remain without power.
The death toll from fierce back-to-back storms pummeling Spain, Portugal and France has risen to eight as the region braced Sunday for more powerful winds and flooding.
In southern Spain, the body of a windsurfer gone missing on Friday was found in the province of Huelva and a second man died when a river carried away his car on Saturday. A South Korean woman died Saturday in Madrid when a piece of debris fell from a building.
Those three deaths brought the number killed to eight since Storm Elsa whipped across from Wednesday to Friday. Six of the deaths have been in Spain and two in Portugal.
As that storm subsided, Storm Fabian barreled off the Atlantic into Portugal, northern Spain and western France on Saturday packing winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour and dumping torrential rain.
Spain's weather service has put the entire northern coast and central parts of the country at risk through Sunday into Monday.
France's weather service put the west coast on alert on Sunday, although the intensity of storm was forecast to subside compared to a day earlier. Heavy rains and wind were expected across much of the country.
The double whammy sweeping through the region has flooded rivers, brought down power lines and disrupted rail and air travel across ahead of Christmas.
More than a hundred thousand people across the three countries have been left without power.
cw/mm (AFP, Reuters)
