Storms claim at least six lives in southern parts of the US

Powerful storms hit southern parts of the US on Sunday, claiming at least six lives in the state of Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and buildings in northern Louisiana.

The weather service reported tornadoes and strong damaging winds in Louisiana, before the storms moved to Mississippi. These extreme weather conditions provided complications for country already trying to grapple with the spread of coronavirus.

The American Meteorological Society said: "Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking shelter in a tornado. If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC [federal] guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention."

Flights remained cancelled at Monroe Airport in Louisiana as the siding was ripped off, and debris from buildings was strewn on the runway. Some aircraft were also destroyed.

Some homes in Desoto and Webster parishes were also destroyed, according to local authorities. The area from east Texas to the east coast was under a marginal risk of storms, according to the weather service. The NWS storm prediction center said that the weather threat would shift into Alabama later in the afternoon.

More tornadoes and storms are expected through Monday in parts of Alabama and Tennessee.

tg/aw (AP, dpa)

