Storm Ylenia latest: High winds slam northern Germany

Germany remains on high alert as powerful winds picked up pace through the early hours of Thursday morning. Several schools have closed whilst trains and flights have been affected. Follow DW for the latest.
Storm Ylenia hit northern Germany in the early hours of Thursday morning.
According to the German Meteorological Service (DWD), a wind speed of 152 kilometers per hour (94 mph) was recorded on the peak of the Harz mountains in northern Germany.
DWD warned of powerful winds in the northern states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania early Thursday. It said bad weather would affect the mountainous regions of southern Germany, such as the Black Forest, too.
DWD predicts continuous rain in regions in Sauerland in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Harz through the morning.
Authorities have also warned people against entering parks or forests in big cities like Berlin and Hamburg. Fire departments remain on heightened alert through the night nationwide.
Here are the latest developments as Storm Ylenia hits Germany:
Germany's network rail service, Deutsche Bahn, tweeted that fallen trees were to blame for disruptions, saying that one fell on the track between Bremen and Hamburg on Thursday morning, and another between Dortmund and Münster on Wednesday evening. Both lines had been cleared, but bad weather caused delays on train routes.
Lufthansa also announced on its website there would be delays because of bad weather, and asked people to look up their flight status before traveling.
Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), announced a shuttering of schools for Thursday. The state government advised parents to look after their children at home, especially if they sent kids to daycare centers.
Others states like Lower Saxony also canceled classes, while Bremen moved classes online.
A coronavirus testing station in the western German town of Kleve did not manage to withstand the storm. The wind destroyed the tent of the drive-in test center, German daily Bild cited firefighters as saying.
According to firefighters, no-one was injured.
sdi, rm/jsi (AFP, dpa)