 Storm Sabine damage to cost €675 million | News | DW | 18.02.2020

News

Storm Sabine damage to cost €675 million

The deadly storm caused chaos across Germany, bringing down trees, cutting power and disrupting transport. Insurers in Germany are expecting to pay out millions in damage claims.

  • Men with axes clearing away trees (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rudolph)

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Kyrill

    Storm Kyrill wreaked havoc across Germany in 2007. It was Germany's most expensive storm since 2002, according to the GDV. Payouts for damaged caused by the storm amounted to €3 billion ($3.3 billion).

  • The roof of a collapsed sports hall in Frankfurt

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Jeanette

    Storm Jeanette was Germany's second most expensive storm since 2002, according to the GDV. Jeanette blew across Germany in 2002 and caused €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) of damage. The storm also claimed a number of lives.

  • A car crushed by a roof

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Friederike

    Storm Friederike hit Germany in 2018. The storm is estimated to have cost a total of €1 billion in damage, making it Germany's third most expensive storm since 2002, according to GDV information.

  • Emergency services clear a fallen tree from a road

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Xynthia

    The GDV calculated that storm Xynthia is the fourth most expensive storm for insurers in the country since 2002. Ferocious winds from the storm caused damages of €760 million ($822 million) in 2010.

  • Fallen tree blocking residential road (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Niklas

    Storm Niklas is Germany's fifth most expensive storm, as based on insurance claims. A total of €750 million ($811 million) in damages were claimed from German insurers after Niklas swept across the country in 2015.

  • A crane stuck in the roof of Frankfurt cathedral.

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Sabine

    Storm Sabine is the sixth most expensive storm to hit Germany since 2002. Despite causing widespread disruption to transport as well as power cuts to thousands of homes, the GDV is expecting claims for storm damage to amount to just €675 million ($730 million).

    Author: Kate Martyr


Damage caused by storm Sabine is expected to cost €675 million ($730 million) in insurance claims, the Association of German Insurers (GDV) said on Tuesday.

The GDV said it expects "€600 million will be paid out for damaged buildings, belongings, and commercial and industrial businesses" in around 500,000 cases.

An additional €75 million of claims is expected to be paid out for 40,000 cars and other vehicles.

The cost of the storm makes Sabine the sixth most expensive since 2002. Storm Kyrill, which raged across Germany in 2007, remains the most expensive storm in Germany. Insurance claims for damage caused by the storm added up to €3 billion.

Storm Sabine — known as Ciara in other parts of Europe— raged across the British Isles, Germany, and other parts of continental Europe for several days causing widespread disruption, damage and several injuries.

kmm/ng (dpa,Reuters)

