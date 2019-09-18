Storm 'Mortimer' stops trains in north Germany

Train links between Berlin and Hamburg, Germany's two biggest cities, were disrupted on Monday morning due to strong wind and trees falling on tracks in north Germany. Atlantic storm "Mortimer" also temporarily disrupted several more key tracks, but authorities have since managed to clear them for traffic, Germany's railway company Deutsche Bahn said.

An Inter-City Express (ICE) train hit a fallen tree in Eystrup, on one of the links between Hannover and Bremen. Around 100 passengers were forced to wait before leaving the train, as it was not immediately clear if the power lines were still under electrical charge. They were later able to continue their journey two hours later on a replacement train, according to local public broadcaster NDR. The latest weather-related incidents come less than two weeks after another storm forces hundreds of DB passengers to sleep on the company's trains.

The storm brought heavy rain to the northern city of Hamburg

Separately, some 120 firefighters were deployed to save some 330 sheep from a meadow near Dortmund, after the region was hit by a flash flood. A photographer working for the German news agency DPA said meadow was submerged between 1.5 — 2 meters (5 to 6.6 feet) of water. Around 20 of the animals died, according to Germany's RTL broadcaster.

Germany's weather service described "Mortimer" as a small front that was "moving quite quickly and should not be underestimated." The storm is expected to move eastward later in the day. Meteorologists war of violent gusts of winds and possible short but intense storming until Monday afternoon.

dj/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)

