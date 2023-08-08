  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
CatastropheNorway

Storm 'Hans' batters Scandinavia

40 minutes ago

Severe weather in Scandinavia has knocked out power lines, flooded villages and brought public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uvs5
Emergency personnel walking in mud and over large logs
A mudslide hit several residential buildings in Bagn, NorwayImage: Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/AP/picture alliance

A major storm swept through Scandinavia on Tuesday, bringing in strong winds and heavy rain that have triggered landslides and damaged infrastructure.

Norway's emergency services evacuated residents from various communities, which were threatened by the landslides.

Water descends on a broken street in Norway
Norway's Meteorological Institute has issued a red warning for very heavy rain, floods and landslides in large parts of the countryImage: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/picture alliance

The storm, which has been called "Hans," hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday, with parts of Denmark and Finland also affected.

Extreme weather leaves large scale flooding in Norway
Norwegian authorities have warned to prepare for "extremely heavy rainfall" in the area Image: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix/AP/picture alliance

Across the region, the severe weather has knocked out power lines, flooded villages and brought public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas. 

On Monday, the storm derailed a Swedish passenger train, injuring three people.

Rescuers help tow a man who got stuck in the rain on the highway
In southern Sweden, several roads were closed due to floods and fallen trees, as several cars got stuckImage: Johan Nilsson/TT NEWS AGENCY/picture alliance

Residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwestern Sweden were advised to stay away from the Susabacken stream, which overflowed and brought with it mud and rocks coursing through the town, which caused damage to roads and houses, Sweden's crisis information website Krisinformation reported.

Meanwhile in Denmark, the country's meteorological agency DMI warned of storm winds in the country's north, with police saying in a statement that rescue services' efforts to put out a wildfire near the town of Klitmoller were "hampered" by the strong winds. 

Heavy winds and big waves engulf house in Denmark's North Sea coast.
Heavy winds and big waves were spotted on Denmark's North Sea coastImage: picture alliance/dpa/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP

     

jcg/jsi (Reuters, AFP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A supporter holds a picture of Niger General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the powerful presidential guard at a rally in support of Niger's junta.

Niger junta digs in as ECOWAS ponders next step

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina looks ahead

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

African women are World Cup's biggest winners

Sports11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Members of the Zo-Kuki Student Federation spray their demand for a separate administration onto the wall of a hospital.

India: Manipur conflict fuels demands for separate state

India: Manipur conflict fuels demands for separate state

Society14 hours ago03:34 min
More from Asia

Germany

Euro notes and guns confiscated by police

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Germany: Interior minister gets tough on organized crime

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) holds a Quran to his chest during a visit to the Juma Mosque in Derbent, Dagestan as three other men look on

Sweden Quran burnings: How the Kremlin benefits

Sweden Quran burnings: How the Kremlin benefits

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Music14 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage