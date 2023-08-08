Storm 'Hans' batters Scandinavia

Severe weather in Scandinavia has knocked out power lines, flooded villages and brought public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

A major storm swept through Scandinavia on Tuesday, bringing in strong winds and heavy rain that have triggered landslides and damaged infrastructure.

Norway's emergency services evacuated residents from various communities, which were threatened by the landslides.

Norway's Meteorological Institute has issued a red warning for very heavy rain, floods and landslides in large parts of the country Image: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/picture alliance

The storm, which has been called "Hans," hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday, with parts of Denmark and Finland also affected.

Norwegian authorities have warned to prepare for "extremely heavy rainfall" in the area Image: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix/AP/picture alliance

Across the region, the severe weather has knocked out power lines, flooded villages and brought public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

On Monday, the storm derailed a Swedish passenger train, injuring three people.

In southern Sweden, several roads were closed due to floods and fallen trees, as several cars got stuck Image: Johan Nilsson/TT NEWS AGENCY/picture alliance

Residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwestern Sweden were advised to stay away from the Susabacken stream, which overflowed and brought with it mud and rocks coursing through the town, which caused damage to roads and houses, Sweden's crisis information website Krisinformation reported.

Meanwhile in Denmark, the country's meteorological agency DMI warned of storm winds in the country's north, with police saying in a statement that rescue services' efforts to put out a wildfire near the town of Klitmoller were "hampered" by the strong winds.

Heavy winds and big waves were spotted on Denmark's North Sea coast Image: picture alliance/dpa/Ritzau Scanpix Foto/AP

jcg/jsi (Reuters, AFP)