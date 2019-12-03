 Storm Elsa devastates southern Europe, five dead | News | DW | 20.12.2019

News

Storm Elsa devastates southern Europe, five dead

Storm Elsa has caused at least five deaths and major destruction in Spain, Portugal and southern France. The region is bracing for another storm.

Flooding in Trofa Trofa, Portugal (Imago Images)

A fierce storm sweeping across Spain and Portugal has killed at least five people, damaged buildings, cut power lines and shut roads hit by flooding and fallen trees, officials said on Friday.

Storm Elsa hit southern Europe on Wednesday before increasing in intensity later on Thursday. It will be followed by a second storm, Fabien.

Read more: Germany among top three countries suffering most from extreme weather events

One man died when his house collapsed in northern Portugal on Thursday, while another was crushed in his truck by a falling tree near Lisbon.

A Christmas tree lies on the ground after crashing down during storm Elsa in Chaves, Portugal ( MIGUEL CARVALHO via REUTERS)

A Christmas tree lies on the ground after crashing down during storm Elsa in Chaves, Portugal

Power cuts in France

Three others died in Spain on Thursday and Friday: one killed by a collapsing wall, one swept away by floodwaters and one in a landslide.

Nearly 140,000 people have been left without power in southern France, while 17 others were evacuated from a building which had its roof ripped off by high winds. 

Storm Fabien is expected to pack even higher wind speeds and create more damage in southern Europe over the weekend.  

Portuguese civil protection commander Pedro Nunes forecast that weather conditions would worsen on Friday evening and through the night.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/cw (AFP, Reuters)

