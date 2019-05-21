 Storm ′Axel′ causes travel disruption, flooding in Germany, Austria | News | DW | 21.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Storm 'Axel' causes travel disruption, flooding in Germany, Austria

Parts of Germany came to a standstill after storms and torrential rain, especially in the south. One person died and daily life has been disrupted. The worst weather appears to be over, for now.

Torrential rain in Bavaria, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the south and center of Germany, have left rivers and streets flooded. The worst affected areas were on the southern border with Austria, which was also badly affected, along with eastern Switzerland. 

The Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) weather service said there was a continuing danger of strong rain and storms until early Wednesday. 

A man was reported to have died in the Bavarian town of Aurach on Tuesday after his car skidded off the highway. 

High water levels in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

A firefighter tries to open a flood gate in Strasslach, Bavaria

 

Images showed water had reached knee-level in the streets.

Melting snow from the Alps joined the rain in the foothills to make the flooding worse. 

High water levels in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

The water rose over tables and chairs in Strasslach, south of Munich

In the north, the worst of the rain appeared to be over by Tuesday evening with sunny spells due to high pressure expected later on Wednesday, a DWD spokesperson said.

"The wind stream should be heading east, towards Austria, and the problems in the south, in Bavaria, should ease on Wednesday but further storms may return on Friday."

German weather | Storm Axel in Bielefeld, NRW (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Mathiesen)

A flooded road in Bielefeld, northeast of Dortmund

Further north on Tuesday, a hospital was partially evacuated in the city of Helmstedt, east of Hanover, following a ceiling collapse. The incident took place in the delivery room and was due to a clogged downpipe.

High water in Nordhessen, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

The river Losse burst its banks in Hesse

By the Austrian border, the city of Wangen in the Allgäu triggered a flood alarm as the Upper Argen, which flows through the city, exceeded safe levels, a spokesman said for the city.

Further disruption due to downpours resulted in motorways being closed, and a number of rail links, including South Thuringia, were affected.

 

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Extreme weather: A Bavarian village fights the floods

In 2013, record flooding hit the South German village of Fischerdorf. Authorities are erecting new defenses to protect residents in the future. Our reporter spoke to locals still rebuilding their lives five years on. (16.04.2018)  

Germany recovers from deadly Storm Herwart

The second major storm to hit Germany in a month has flooded city streets and caused havoc for transport. Four people were killed when the brutal winds brought down trees in Poland and the Czech Republic. (31.10.2017)  

Authorities take precautions as rivers across Germany continue to flood

Snowmelt in the Alps and volatile weather patterns have caused rivers across Germany to burst their banks. Europe's most important shipping routes have been closed off to traffic, with some areas facing evacuation. (06.01.2018)  

Floods in Germany: Is the worst over?

Heavy rain and melting snow have caused flooding and landslides in Germany. Water levels of major rivers were expected to reach their highest levels on Monday. The riverside cities should soon breathe a sign of relief. (08.01.2018)  

Storm 'Zeetje' hits German Baltic coast

The new year got off to a stormy start in parts of northern Germany with the storm "Zeetje" causing flooding in several cities. No casualties have been reported. (02.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

BayernInfo

Motorway travel routes showing current situation

Deutsche Bahn travel advice

Deutsche Bahn information on delays due to the weather

Audios and videos on the topic

After the flood: A German town in recovery  

Related content

Senioren

Opinion: Not your grandparents' Europe 21.05.2019

Europe has come a long way over two generations, but it's not yet where it needs to be. The EU needs to reform its unequal voting system and give citizens true political voices as Europeans, argues DW's Cristina Burack.

Köln DOMiD – Dokumentationszentrum und Museum über die Migration in Deutschland e.V. | Sandra Vacca

European migration stories told one object at a time 21.05.2019

Europe wouldn't exist without migration, says the director of a German virtual migration museum. From "guest-worker" recruitment signs to audio cassettes from Turkey, the museum's archive is a treasure trove of stories.

Reportage aus Schengen | Schild

Travel without borders – get to know the village of Schengen 21.05.2019

Lots of tourists think Schengen is just the name of a visa. They don't realize it's a small border town in Luxembourg that has become a symbol of borderless travel in the EU. But the place itself is worth a visit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  