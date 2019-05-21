Storm 'Axel' causes travel disruption, flooding in Germany, Austria

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the south and center of Germany, have left rivers and streets flooded. The worst affected areas were on the southern border with Austria, which was also badly affected, along with eastern Switzerland.

The Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD) weather service said there was a continuing danger of strong rain and storms until early Wednesday.

A man was reported to have died in the Bavarian town of Aurach on Tuesday after his car skidded off the highway.

A firefighter tries to open a flood gate in Strasslach, Bavaria

Images showed water had reached knee-level in the streets.

Melting snow from the Alps joined the rain in the foothills to make the flooding worse.

The water rose over tables and chairs in Strasslach, south of Munich

In the north, the worst of the rain appeared to be over by Tuesday evening with sunny spells due to high pressure expected later on Wednesday, a DWD spokesperson said.

"The wind stream should be heading east, towards Austria, and the problems in the south, in Bavaria, should ease on Wednesday but further storms may return on Friday."

A flooded road in Bielefeld, northeast of Dortmund

Further north on Tuesday, a hospital was partially evacuated in the city of Helmstedt, east of Hanover, following a ceiling collapse. The incident took place in the delivery room and was due to a clogged downpipe.

The river Losse burst its banks in Hesse

By the Austrian border, the city of Wangen in the Allgäu triggered a flood alarm as the Upper Argen, which flows through the city, exceeded safe levels, a spokesman said for the city.

Further disruption due to downpours resulted in motorways being closed, and a number of rail links, including South Thuringia, were affected.

