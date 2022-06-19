'Stopping communication with Russia would be a disaster'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russian forces are pressing on with their offensive in eastern Ukraine, entering the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk, according to Luhansk authorities. Follow DW for the latest.
Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.
As Russia reduces its supply of natural gas, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany must curb its usage. Otherwise, things "could get tight in winter," he said.
The Kyiv native seemed headed for a bright future that he wanted to devote to his country — like many young people from his generation. He was killed fighting Russian troops on the eastern front line on June 9, aged 24.
