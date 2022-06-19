 ′Stopping communication with Russia would be a disaster′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.06.2022

DW News

'Stopping communication with Russia would be a disaster'

Watch video 03:28

NOVOVORONTSOVKA, UKRAINE - MAY 06: Wheat lies piled in a grain warehouse earlier shelled by Russian forces on May 06, 2022 near the frontlines of Kherson Oblast in Novovorontsovka, Ukraine. Local officials said the wheat cannot be transported out, due to the continued risk of shelling. Russia has been accused of targeting food storage sites in frontline areas and generally degrading Ukraine's wheat production, potentially causing a global shortage. The region's provincial capital, Kherson, fell to Russia shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, as Russia sought to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula and the eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Sudan food crisis aggravated by Russia invasion of Ukraine 19.06.2022

07/02/2019 Duesseldorf, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland - Aeroflot Flugzeug, Flughafen Duesseldorf International, DUS

Do sanctions against Russia work? 17.06.2022

A woman reacts as she stands near a building ruined in a Russian air raid in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine war: Russia strikes Lysychansk 17.06.2022

Press Censorship in Russia

Press Censorship in Russia 16.06.2022

Team Taiwan, one of Eighteen teams from Eleven countries , is seen builing solar panels from the roof of their house during Solar Decathlon Europe opening. The competition from qualified eighteen teams from eleven countries, the goal is to build a fully functional residential houses in Wuppertal, Germany on June 10, 2022 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

Demand for solar energy and heat pumps soars 21.06.2022

DW asked refugees leaving for Kyiv from Berlin's main bus station why they are going back to Ukraine.

Why Ukrainian refugees in Berlin are going back home 21.06.2022

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2022 winners Mstyslav Chernov (left) and his colleague Evgeniy Maloletka (right) during the official Award ceremony at GMF 2022.

Ukrainian journalists receive DW award 20.06.2022

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire in the Sierra Culebra , on June 16, 2022, in Zamora, Castilla y LeÃ³n, (Spain). The Junta de Castilla y LeÃ³n has declared level 2 of the Plan de ProtecciÃ³n Civil ante Emergencias por Incendios Forestales (Infocal) for simultaneous fires caused by lightning in RiofrÃ­o de Aliste and Ferreras de Arriba (Zamora), in the Sierra de la Culebra. The Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been deployed to the site. In addition to the UME, three helicopters of the Junta are working in the place and two helitransported BRIF crews and three amphibious of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge have been requested. Photo by Emilio Fraile/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Europe swelters in unusually early summer heat wave 19.06.2022

Why are abortions still illegal in Germany? And what does it mean for people seeking abortion care?

Why Germany still sticks to its antiquated abortion law 21.06.2022

Ukraine-Konflikt, Eindrücke aus Sjewjerodonezk LPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation Daily Life 8216429 15.06.2022 Local residents are seen in the courtyard of a residential building in the course of Russia s military operation in Ukraine, in Severodonetsk, Luhansk People s Republic. Maxim Zakharov / Sputnik Severodonetsk Luhansk People s Republic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMaximxZakharovx

Top stories in 90 seconds 21.06.2022

Ukrainian child refugees are the beneficiaries of a record-breaking auction held in New York.

Nobel medal auction raises huge sum for Ukrainian children 21.06.2022

Since the beginning of the war, volunteers across Ukraine have been doing their part for the fight.

Ukraine volunteers DIY military-grade vests for war effort 21.06.2022

Smoke and dirt rise from the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 17, 2022, as the Russian-Ukraine war enters its 114th day. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Ukraine: Russia ramps up Luhansk attacks — live updates 21.06.2022

Russian forces are pressing on with their offensive in eastern Ukraine, entering the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk, according to Luhansk authorities. Follow DW for the latest.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [UKRAINE - MARCH, 2022: Pictured in this video grab is the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by a Russian Navy guided missile corvette in the Black Sea during a high-precision strike on Ukrainian military facilities located in the Zhitmomir Region. Video grab. Best possible quality. Russian Defence Ministry/TASS]

Russia claims Ukrainian generals killed in missile strike — as it happened 19.06.2022

Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.

Messinstrumente zeigen den Leitungsdruck von Rohrleitungen eines Gaspeichers an. (Illustration zu Russland stellt auch Erdgaslieferungen nach Bulgarien ein) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany to fire up coal plants as Russia turns down the gas 19.06.2022

As Russia reduces its supply of natural gas, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany must curb its usage. Otherwise, things "could get tight in winter," he said.

18.06.2022 Shot in Kyiv by DW political correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitchko during the funeral of Roman Ratushnyi.

Kyiv celebrates Ukrainian activist-soldier Roman Ratushniy 18.06.2022

The Kyiv native seemed headed for a bright future that he wanted to devote to his country — like many young people from his generation. He was killed fighting Russian troops on the eastern front line on June 9, aged 24.