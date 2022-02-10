Stoltenberg: "We can deploy more forces on short notice if needed"

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New US intelligence suggests Russia could intend to attack Ukraine before the end of the Olympics. The news comes after the US and European nations told their nationals to leave Ukraine.
Normandy format talks on the Donbas conflict are set to continue next month. Meanwhile, a former top German adviser during the end of the Cold War has disputed Moscow's claims that NATO promised not to expand eastward.
The US president said "things could go crazy quickly" as NATO raised the alarm of Russian live-fire drills in Belarus. Biden warned the US would not carry out an evacuation of its citizens in the event of conflict.
Amid tensions over NATO's eastern expansion and Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, DW takes a look at the origins and purposes of the trans-Atlantic security alliance.
