DW News

Stoltenberg: "We can deploy more forces on short notice if needed"

Watch video 00:21

Joint maneuvers by Russia and Belarus come as German Chancellor Scholz meets with Baltic leaders.

Diplomatic drive to resolve Ukraine crisis 10.02.2022

US military personnel have arrived in NATO member Romania, which borders Ukraine to the north.

NATO troops arrive in Romania as Ukraine crisis heats up 09.02.2022

The diplomatic drive to resolve the Ukraine crisis continues but Russia's FM refuses to be impressed.

Russian FM Lavrov: 'I can’t call it diplomacy' 10.02.2022

04.02.2022 A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft is seen at the tarmac after landing at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland February 4, 2022. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Ukraine crisis: NATO reinforces troops in Eastern member states 09.02.2022

