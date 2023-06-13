Stoltenberg, Biden hold Ukraine talks after dentistry delay

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in the US for talks with President Joe Biden. He said that Ukraine's counteroffensive could provide the impetus to force Russia to negotiate.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was in the US on Tuesday for talks with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Tuesday talks after Biden's root canal postponement

Biden thanked Stoltenberg for his patience and for rescheduling as the president underwent a second root canal surgery on Monday after registering dental discomfort over the weekend.

"I had a lot of fun yesterday afternoon," Biden quipped. "I had a little toothache problem I took care of, and thank you for accommodating me."

Biden referred to his last meeting with Stoltenberg in Warsaw.

"And I think you said it, and I agree, NATO has never been more united," he said. "We both worked like hell to make that happen. And so far, so good."

Echoing earlier comments from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden said the US commitment to NATO's mutual defense pact, Article 5, was "rock solid."

Stoltenberg meanwhile thanked Biden "most importantly for your leadership and for your strong personal commitment to the trans-Atlantic bond, to Europe and North America standing together."

Stoltenberg: Western aid 'making a difference on the battlefield'

In brief comments to reporters before his earlier meeting with Blinken, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's counteroffensive was making some gains.

"The support NATO allies and partners are delivering to Ukraine is making a difference on the battlefield as we speak, because the Ukrainians have launched the offensive, they are making advances, they are gaining ground," Stoltenberg said.

Blinken, meanwhile, thanked the outgoing NATO secretary general "especially" for his "strong and steady hand" during "one of the most critical times that I can remember in alliance history."

Blinken said NATO was "stronger and more unified than it's ever been" thanks in part to Stoltenberg.

Blinken says to expect much from NATO summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg said his talks in the US were part of broader preparations for the upcoming NATO leaders' summit in Vilnius in July.

Blinken told reporters that he anticipated the alliance would "reaffirm its shared commitment to Article 5 and to defending every inch of NATO territory" at the summit.

He also said he anticipated a "robust package of political and practical support" for Ukraine, as well as commitments on defense spending and expanding defensive capabilities.

"We believe as well that it is the time to welcome Sweden as the next member of the alliance," Blinken said, after Hungary and particularly Turkey has slowed that process in recent months.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive in Paris on Monday evening.

French, Polish and German leaders pledge to keep up support to Ukraine. DW's Rosie Birchard To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Stoltenberg: Counteroffensive could help force peace talks

Ahead of Tuesday's political appointments, Stoltenberg spoke to US news channel CNN about the uptick in fighting in Ukraine as authorities in Kyiv say their long-awaited counteroffensive has started in earnest.

He said it was still "early days" for the attempted thrust and conceded the situation remained "difficult."

"They have the right to ... liberate their own land," Stoltenberg said.

He also hinted, as Macron did in France on Monday, that a successful Ukrainian push might even force Russia to the negotiating table on something closer to Kyiv's terms.

"The more land they gain, the more likely it is that President Putin will understand that he has to sit down at the negotiating table and agree to a just and enduring peace in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told CNN.

Heavy fighting in Ukraine; Kyiv reporting gains, Putin says at high cost

Ukraine has reported gains in a push southwards along a roughly 100-kilometer (60-mile) front in the country's south and east in recent days, recapturing several villages along the line.

Reuters news agency on Tuesday reported that its journalists had gained access to one such liberated village, Neskuchne, saying the Ukrainian flag was flying over a grocery store in the deserted village, which used to have a population of a few hundred people before Russia's invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not dispute Ukraine's territorial gains on Tuesday, but he did claim that Kyiv's forces had incurred heavy costs to achieve them.

In a televised meeting with war correspondents and military bloggers, Putin claimed that Ukraine had lost more than 160 tanks and around a quarter of the military vehicles supplied from abroad, while Russia had lost 54 tanks. DW could not verify his assertions.

The Russian president also said he saw no need for another major mobilization of reservists in the conflict, and conceded that Russian authorities could have been better prepared for recent attacks across Russia's border, for which Moscow ultimately blames Kyiv while Ukraine's government claims no involvement.

msh/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)