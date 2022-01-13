Stoltenberg: 'A blatant violation of international law'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was still time for Russia to change course, while the EU's Ursula von der Leyen accused Moscow of a "blatant attempt to overwrite the rules of the international order" in Ukraine.
The Norwegian's stint as NATO secretary-general ends later this year, with the military alliance currently embroiled in the standoff between Russia and the West. Stoltenberg is a former Norwegian prime minister.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance saw no de-escalation from Russia around Ukraine's borders. As NATO defense ministers met in Brussels, Romania is prepared to host a French-led battlegroup.
Defense ministers have held talks over fears that Russia could be seeking to send its troops into Ukraine. Moscow says it has withdrawn some forces and that it has no plan to launch an invasion.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version