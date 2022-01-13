 Stoltenberg: ′A blatant violation of international law′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.02.2022

Stoltenberg: 'A blatant violation of international law'

Watch video 06:13

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Read also

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Gerneralsekretär, spricht bei der 58. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz. Die Sicherheitskonferenz findet vom 18. bis zum 20.02.2022 im Hotel Bayerischer Hof statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to 'step back from the brink' 19.02.2022

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was still time for Russia to change course, while the EU's Ursula von der Leyen accused Moscow of a "blatant attempt to overwrite the rules of the international order" in Ukraine.

Norway's Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum presents NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as Norway's new central bank chief, at a press conference in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Feb. 4. 2022. Norway’s next central bank governor will be NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. His tenure at NATO ends later this year. Norway’s government announced his appointment at the central bank in a statement Friday and said it hopes he can start in his new role around Dec. 1. (Terje Bendiksby/NTB scanpix via AP)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to lead Norway's central bank 04.02.2022

The Norwegian's stint as NATO secretary-general ends later this year, with the military alliance currently embroiled in the standoff between Russia and the West. Stoltenberg is a former Norwegian prime minister.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

NATO chief says European security faces 'new normal' 16.02.2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance saw no de-escalation from Russia around Ukraine's borders. As NATO defense ministers met in Brussels, Romania is prepared to host a French-led battlegroup.

NATO defense ministers attend a round table meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. NATO defense ministers are meeting to discuss Russia's military buildup around Ukraine as it fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

NATO fears Russia is seeking pretext to attack Ukraine 17.02.2022

Defense ministers have held talks over fears that Russia could be seeking to send its troops into Ukraine. Moscow says it has withdrawn some forces and that it has no plan to launch an invasion.