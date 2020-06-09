Stolen Banksy Bataclan artwork discovered in Italy

A piece of art by the renowned street artist Banksy, stolen in Paris last year, has turned up in central Italy, a chief prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Banksy painted the image of a female mourning on an emergency door of the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were killed in a terrorist attack in November 2015.

The door was subsequently stolen in January 2019 leading to an investigation held jointly by French and Italian authorities that has led to its recovery, which was announced by the chief prosecutor of l'Aquila, a town in the central Italian region of Abruzzo.

The mural was found in a countryside barn by the Carabinieri police of Alba Adriatica, a coastal town about 100 kilometers northeast of L'Aquila.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks A statement on systemic racism A vigil candle sets fire to the US flag: Banksy has revealed on Instagram a new painting commenting on George Floyd's killing and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement. "People of color are being failed by the system. The white system," the artist wrote. "This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," he added.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks The superheroes of the coronavirus pandemic Spiderman and Batman are the yesterday's superheroes: this little boy prefers to play with a nurse wearing a face mask and a cape. With this picture revealed at the beginning of May 2020, Banksy paid tribute to the outstanding contribution of doctors, nurses and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Ready for takeoff? In December 2019, Banksy posted a video showing his mural of reindeer taking off -but instead of Santa's sleigh in tow, it's a man lying on a bench, aimed to draw attention to the plight of the homeless. "God bless Birmingham," the artist wrote. "In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything."

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks 'Devolved Parliament' — Made in Britain Famous, but elusive street artist Banksy created in 2009 "Devolved Parliament," featuring chimps instead of politicians in the British Parliament. Amid the chaos caused by Brexit, the work embodies the country's political atmosphere. The 2.8 x 4.5-meter (around 9 x 15-foot) painting was auctioned off in London in October 2019 for 9.8 million pounds (around €11 million).

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks And it's half gone... Another auction at Sotheby's in London also caused a huge stir. Just after Banksy's painting "Girl with Balloon" was sold for 1 million pounds (then 1.2 million euros) in 2018, it began to self-destruct as a shredder was hidden in the lower part of the frame, but it did not complete the process. It morphed into "Love is in the Bin." The motif first appeared in 2002 as a mural in London.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks On show rather than at auction The millions of pounds that "Devolved Parliament" reaped in October also sparked criticism, with no information about the buyer provided. Likewise in October, Banksy installed artwork in a closed shop in London as a commentary, saying that artworks at auction had become the property of the rich rather being the common property of people at large.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks The World of Banksy Banksy is one of the most famous street artists in the world, yet his true identity remains under wraps. Paintings or drawings on paper are rare creations of his. Instead, the British artist sprays most of his works anonymously on buildings, walls, and demolition ruins. Such street art is not for sale.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Steve Jobs A recurring theme in his works is the predatory nature of global capitalism. Banksy sprayed this mural in the entrance area of the refugee camp in Calais, southern England. Depicted is the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, carrying his legendary first Mac computer. The father of the Apple director hailed from Syria.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks A statement about Brexit Banksy addressed the Brexit debate in the UK with this work back in 2017. Overnight, this picture appeared on the wall of a house not far from the ferry port in Dover ferry port: It shows a man standing on a ladder trying to remove one of the EU stars with a hammer and chisel. The image has meanwhile disappeared from the wall, with someone having whitewashed it.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Israeli-Palestinian conflict The British street artist has also addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2017, Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel, an actual hotel featuring his artworks, in Bethlehem right next to the controversial Israeli West Bank barrier. The artist has also left quite a few of his artworks throughout this historic town since 2005, drawing many tourists on a "Banksy Tour."

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks War is not a child's game One known fact about Banksy's identity is that the world-famous artist comes from Bristol in southern England. He moved on to London at the end of the 1990s and began to spray his pictorial messages onto the walls of selected locations. Here, he was back in Bristol in 2016, leaving behind a mural at a English primary school in Whitchurch.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Global climate crisis As an artist, Banksy has always been a visionary. In his wall works, he has often addressed the political problems of the future, such as global warming, as shown here. He created this sprayed message in London in 2009 — long before US President Trump announced this sentence in all seriousness.

From Black Lives Matter to the climate crisis: Banksy's political artworks Criticism of the media Banksy has also denounced the brutalization of the media, which jumps onto the bandwagon of sensationalism with regard to war and terrorist attack victims. This is depicted in this work entitled "Media at war," which, like some of his other works, has not been sprayed onto a building wall, making it possible to exhibit it in a gallery, such as here in London in 2018. Author: Heike Mund, Louisa Schaefer



The recovered artwork will be presented tomorrow at a press conference at 11 a.m. CET (9 a.m. GMT), a court official said.

Banksy is a pseudonym for a reclusive British artist whose identity remains a secret and whose works can fetch up to €10 million ($11.3 million).

The Bataclan concert hall was part of a coordinated Islamic State attack that also targeted cafes and restaurants in eastern Paris, as well as the surroundings of the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis. It was France's worst-ever terrorist attack, resulting in 130 fatalities in total.

Read more: Banksy's chimpanzee parliament up for auction

jsi/msh (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.