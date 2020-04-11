Stirling Moss, Formula One legend, dies

Moss died in his London home following a long illness at the age of 90, his wife Susan said on Sunday.

Moss raced in sports cars, touring cars and top levels of single-seaters, competing for auto manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Vanwall in Formula One races.

He raced from 1951 to 1961, until he retired after a crash which sent him into a coma in April, 1962. Moss won 16 races, claimed 16 pole positions and 24 podium positions.

He was known for his fierce competitiveness and recklessness on the track. "I certainly had an appreciation of the danger which for me was part of the pleasure of racing," he was quoted as saying in early 2016.

"A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport,'' F1 team McLaren tweeted.

lc/rc (AFP, AP)

