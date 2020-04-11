 Stirling Moss, Formula One legend, dies | News | DW | 12.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Stirling Moss, Formula One legend, dies

Moss was widely regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship. He was known for his fierce competitiveness and recklessness on the track.

Sir Stirling Moss (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Moss died in his London home following a long illness at the age of 90, his wife Susan said on Sunday.

Moss raced in sports cars, touring cars and top levels of single-seaters, competing for auto manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Vanwall in Formula One races.

He raced from 1951 to 1961, until he retired after a crash which sent him into a coma in April, 1962. Moss won 16 races, claimed 16 pole positions and 24 podium positions. 

He was known for his fierce competitiveness and recklessness on the track. "I certainly had an appreciation of the danger which for me was part of the pleasure of racing," he was quoted as saying in early 2016.

"A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport,'' F1 team McLaren tweeted.

lc/rc (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nico Rosberg: Formula 1 needs 'creative solutions' to survive coronavirus crisis

Formula 1 is doing the right things so far but needs to get creative if it is to survive the coronavirus pandemic intact. That's the opinion of former F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who discussed the current crisis with DW. (07.04.2020)  

Opinion: Alonso's right, Lewis Hamilton belongs in F1's highest echelon

Only Michael Schumacher has had more success in Formula 1. And Lewis Hamilton might yet haul him in. For DW's Mark Hallam, Hamilton's "greatest rival" Fernando Alonso summed up the Brit's place in the sport's history. (28.10.2018)  

Related content

USA Miami Hard Rock Stadium Champions Cup - Manchester United vs Real Madrid

Coronavirus and sports: ICC and UFC canceled 11.04.2020

One of the biggest preseason football competitions has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus. Meanwhile the UFC has been forced to postponed its April return after intervention from broadcaster ESPN.

Formel 1 | Großer Preis von Brasilien | Scuderia Ferrari SF90

Formula 1: Ferrari under suspicion for alleged engine cheating 06.03.2020

With a new F1 season set to begin, the series is deeply divided. Seven Ferrari rivals have threatened legal action to force the FIA to publish details of a probe into the Italian team's engine last season.

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln

Esports keeps the lights on, as COVID-19 shuts down global sports 22.03.2020

An esports tournament in Berlin was still held remotely, after measures to slow the spread of coronavirus shuttered the arena. Formula One also sought to move racing to online, to fill the massive void in sports.

Advertisement