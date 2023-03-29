Still Standing - Preserving Sindhi Culture

Pakistan’s Sindh region is one of the cradles of human civilization. It’s seen as the homeland of the Indus Valley Civilization, an advanced Bronze Age civilization.

Image: Journeyman

But the events of 1947 brought drastic change to the cultural landscape of the Sindh.



The 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent into India and Pakistan was devastating for those living in the Sindh region. Most were Hindus and fled to India, as the area was completely assigned to Pakistan.





Image: Journeyman



Many Muslims from India then resettled in Sindh and changed the face of this region, whose cultural heritage had been formed over centuries. Suddenly, the Hindus who remained found themselves in the minority.





Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Khan





Many members of the Sindhi community are now scattered across the globe. They’re making every effort to preserve the old stories and traditions and are proud of their legacy as descendants of one of the oldest human civilizations.





Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 27.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC

THU 27.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC

THU 27.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 28.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 29.04.2023 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 30.04.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 30.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC

MON 01.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 28.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3