DW Business Moderator Steven Beardsley (Artikelbild)
Business

Steven Beardsley

1 hour ago

DW Business

https://p.dw.com/p/3pj7t

Born in:

Athens, Georgia (USA)

Languages:

English and German, some Mandarin

Degrees/Journalistic experience:

BA in Comparative Literature, MS in Journalism. I began at a weekly newspaper in my home county in Georgia before attending graduate school at Columbia University in New York. I covered cops and courts for the Naples Daily News (Fla.) and later moved overseas to report on the US military for the daily Stars and Stripes, running bureaus in Southern Germany and then Naples, Italy. I've reported from Haiti, Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as much of Europe and parts of the Middle East. 

With DW since:

2017

Favorite quote:

"I loafe and invite my soul" -- Walt Whitman

My personal hero:

My father

Page 1 of 2
