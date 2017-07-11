Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress charges

Steve Bannon, the longtime aide of former US President Donald Trump, surrendered to the FBI on Monday. It came after he was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

He was charged for his refusal to appear and produce documents for the January 6 special select committee investigating the storming of the US Capitol that day.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

