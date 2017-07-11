 Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress charges | News | DW | 15.11.2021

News

Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over contempt of Congress charges

Steve Bannon, the longtime Trump aide, has surrendered to the FBI and been remanded in custody. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon in the first days of the Trump administration

Steve Bannon is in custody for the second time in a little over a year

Steve Bannon, the longtime aide of former US President Donald Trump, surrendered to the FBI on Monday. It came after he was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

He was charged for his refusal to appear and produce documents for the January 6 special select committee investigating the storming of the US Capitol that day.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

ar/aw (AP, Reuters)

