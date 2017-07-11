Steve Bannon: Prosecutors arrest ex-Trump adviser over fraud

Steve Bannon has been arrested after allegations of fraud relating to an online fundraising scheme, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump's ex-political adviser was detained on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to raising money to support the building of the US-Mexico border wall.

Bannon and three of his associates — Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea — were indicted by investigators in New York after federal prosecutors alleged that the scheme garnered "more than $25 million (€21 million) to build a wall along the southern border of the United States."

The project "orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors," the prosecutors added.

Bannon served as Chief Strategist in the White House during the first seven months of Trump's term.

Prior to joining Trump on his presidential campaign as it entered its final few months, Bannon was the executive chairman of the online media outlet Breitbart News. The 66-year-old has relinquished his roles at Breitbart and the data-analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, where he served on the board.

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)